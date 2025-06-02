Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

