Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 14,457 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock opened at $107.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.