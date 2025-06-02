A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in May

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,400 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 2,484,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance

ALVSF stock opened at C$0.32 on Monday. A-Living Smart City Services has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

