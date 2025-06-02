Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ARZGY opened at $18.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Assicurazioni Generali Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Assicurazioni Generali’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

