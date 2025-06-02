Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 1,336,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS AWEVF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.10.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
