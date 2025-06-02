Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 1,336,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS AWEVF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

