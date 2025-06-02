Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$0.94 on Monday. Asante Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

