Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$0.94 on Monday. Asante Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77.
Asante Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asante Gold
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Dollar General May Be Retail’s Most Undervalued Rebound
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Smart Ways to Play the Crypto Boom—No Coins Needed
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Top-Rated Energy Companies Staging Strong Recoveries
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.