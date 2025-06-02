Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in May

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the April 30th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of Barco stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Barco has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.
Barco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Dollar General May Be Retail’s Most Undervalued Rebound
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Smart Ways to Play the Crypto Boom—No Coins Needed
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Top-Rated Energy Companies Staging Strong Recoveries
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.