Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in May

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the April 30th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Barco stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Barco has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

