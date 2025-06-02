Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 288,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:CVX opened at $136.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.