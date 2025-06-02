Growth Stocks To Research – June 1st

Welltower, BlackRock, Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, Prologis, Apollo Global Management, and Basel Medical Group are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. Investors typically buy them for capital appreciation rather than income, since these firms often reinvest profits into expanding operations instead of paying dividends. Because their valuations reflect high growth expectations, growth stocks can be more volatile and carry greater risk if growth targets aren’t met. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $154.36. 7,389,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.28.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $977.95. 1,060,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $752.30 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $922.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $975.08.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $138.45. 6,190,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. 11,185,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. 7,261,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.60. 5,087,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Basel Medical Group (BMGL)

OUR MISSION Basel Medical transcends the role of a conventional healthcare provider. We strive for excellence in medical services and aim to serve as a beacon of hope for patients across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our mission encompasses the four following commitments: Patient–Centered Care. We prioritize our patient’s wellbeing above all else.

Shares of Basel Medical Group stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 175,171,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,865. Basel Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

