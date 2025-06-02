Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 11,030 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 63.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 48,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 44,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $104.99 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

