Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,167 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

