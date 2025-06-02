McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,428 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

