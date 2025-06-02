Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

VTEB stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

