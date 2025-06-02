Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on July 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$97.46 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$82.98 and a 52 week high of C$108.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market cap of C$50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.78.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

