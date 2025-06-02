Best Shipping Stocks To Research – May 30th

Shopify, Rio Tinto Group, Etsy, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Carrier Global, and Viking are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is the maritime transport of goods—ranging from container ships and bulk carriers to tankers and specialized vessels. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to global trade volumes, freight?rate fluctuations and the cyclical nature of the shipping industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. 5,907,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,799. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 5,183,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,152. Etsy has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

UPS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,900. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

VIK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,261. Viking has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

