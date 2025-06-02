Top Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – June 1st

Shopify, HubSpot, Mondelez International, Vertiv, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves operating online social networking platforms or related digital communication services. Their market performance is closely tied to user growth, engagement metrics, advertising revenue, and the ability to monetize data and content interactions. Investors in these stocks often monitor trends in active users, ad pricing, and regulatory developments affecting data privacy and platform moderation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $104.97. 12,180,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded up $11.68 on Friday, hitting $589.93. 1,416,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $589.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.56. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,555.51, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $67.61. 12,140,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,931,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,535. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,626,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206,440. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $54.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

