Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 179.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $289.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

