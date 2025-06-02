Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

