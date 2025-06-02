Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Reaches $2.36 on Top Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $10.72 million and $6.20 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

