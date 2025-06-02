Plume (PLUME) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.21 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Plume has a market cap of $256.34 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plume has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Plume token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plume Profile

Plume was first traded on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Plume is plume.org. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.13165648 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $20,192,217.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

