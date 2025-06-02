World Mobile Token (WMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.97 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $122.01 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001197 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,770,023 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

