TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $64.58 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00019564 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000699 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000407 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001197 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,095,530,430 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
