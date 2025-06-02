Bennett Associates Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 386,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FIXD opened at $43.31 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.