Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
CIBR opened at $71.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
