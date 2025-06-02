Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $71.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.