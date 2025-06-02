Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

