Pioneer Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 126,610 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

