VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $52.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. VanEck CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

