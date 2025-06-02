Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $243.98 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day moving average of $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.