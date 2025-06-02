196,690 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Acquired by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 196,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 61,593 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

