Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,742,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,787,000 after buying an additional 37,897 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 478,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 889,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

