Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New $390,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $481.30 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.