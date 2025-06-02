Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.