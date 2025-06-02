Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0019 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.48 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,081 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,299 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

