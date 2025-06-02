GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,227,618 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8,117.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,618 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $84,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

