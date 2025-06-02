Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $5,501.08 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,532.50. The company has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,904.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,913.07.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

