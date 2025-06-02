PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

PVH has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PVH to earn $12.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. PVH has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $240,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of PVH by 26.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 245,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

