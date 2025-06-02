Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $996.33 million, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

