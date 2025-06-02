Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Water Works by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $142.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.56.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

