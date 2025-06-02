Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

