Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Nordson by 86.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $212.49 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

