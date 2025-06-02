Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 821 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in HSBC by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 49,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $59.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

