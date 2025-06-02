Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Raised by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 162,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

