Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF comprises 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Get iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.