Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMN opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

