Archer Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,691 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter. The fund purchased 8,691 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,165,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 635,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:DELL opened at $111.21 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

