Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 7.55% of iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IBHK stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Get iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031 IBHK was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2031 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.