Daniel Furbee Purchases 10,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Furbee purchased 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,238 shares in the company, valued at $146,236.86. The trade was a 25.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Amplify Energy stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $116.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.