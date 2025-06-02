Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Mizuho

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $48.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

