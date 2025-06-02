Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James cut their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Trading Up 0.7%

GLBE opened at $31.63 on Monday. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global-E Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,769,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,045,000 after buying an additional 308,218 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 17.8% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after acquiring an additional 472,380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,268,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,104,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.