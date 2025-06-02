Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James cut their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE
Global-E Online Trading Up 0.7%
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global-E Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,769,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,045,000 after buying an additional 308,218 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 17.8% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after acquiring an additional 472,380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,268,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,104,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Smart Ways to Play the Crypto Boom—No Coins Needed
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Top-Rated Energy Companies Staging Strong Recoveries
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 5 Reasons Costco Stock Will Hit New Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.