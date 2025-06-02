Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 150 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $121.28 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

